news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Oct 04, GNA - Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will rocket up from the world’s 16th most populous country in 2019 to ninth place by 2050, according to the Population Reference Bureau’s (PRB) 2019 World Population Data Sheet.



According to the PRB’s data copied to the Ghana News Agency, DRC’s anticipated growth will make it the third most populous country in Africa by 2050, supplanting Egypt from its current position in the top three.

Nigeria and Ethiopia will retain their positions in Africa’s top two most populous nations in 2050, with Nigeria’s population expected to double from 201.0 million to 401.3 million people, overtaking the United States.

The data estimate Germany and the United Kingdom will fall out of the top 20 most populous countries by 2050.

It suggests that countries in Africa will be home to some of the world’s youngest populations, those ages 15 or below, including Niger (50 percent); Angola, Chad, and Mali (48 percent); and Uganda and Somalia (47 percent).

In contrast, 27 percent of India’s population is age 15 or below. China’s young population is at 18 percent, and in the United States, it’s 19 percent.

It said Asia and Europe are home to some of the world’s oldest populations, those ages 65 and above with Japan (28 percent), Monaco (26 percent), and Italy (23 percent).

It said 12 percent of China’s population is age 65 or above. That share is 16 percent in the United States, six percent in India, and three percent in Nigeria.

Men and women’s life expectancy at birth is highest in Hong Kong (82 years for males, 88 years for females) and lowest in Central African Republic (50 years for males, 54 years for females).

Fertility rates in the United States dropped to their lowest level in recorded history, with women having an average of 1.7 births in their lifetime. That’s one of the key findings in PRB’s 2019 World Population Data Sheet.

The data estimate that by 2050, India will surpass China as the world’s most populous country with an estimated 1.67 billion people, while more people will be living in Nigeria than the United States.

Niger’s total fertility rate, or average births per woman over their lifetime, is seven—the highest in the world.

At just 0.9 births per women, Macao has the lowest total fertility rate in the world, followed by South Korea and Andorra, both at one.

It said women in the United States have an average of 1.7 births in their lifetime, while women in China average 1.6; India, 2.2; and Kenya, 3.6.

Albania, Chad, and South Sudan have the lowest percentages of married women ages 15 to 49 using modern contraceptive methods, at five percent or lower.

The widely referenced World Population Data Sheet has been produced annually since 1962, focuses on censuses around the world from the first known census by the Babylonian Empire to Malawi’s census taking using tablet technology.

As part of the 2020 census round, which runs from 2015 to 2024, 22 countries were scheduled to take a census in 2019, including Cameroon, Haiti, Kenya, Sudan, and Nicaragua.

Additional 52 countries plan to count their populations in 2020 among them are Ghana, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Mongolia, the Philippines, Russia, the United States and Zambia.

It said while countries today face many challenges in their census taking, from conflict to expense, they’re not likely to have to fend off wolves like enumerators in Siberia during Russia’s 1926 census.

It said today’s technology makes it much easier for countries to receive and analyse that data so decision-makers can craft policies, allocate funding, and plan emergency responses informed by the most up-to-date population information.

The report estimates there would be 28% global population increase between now and 2050; 51 million absolute decline in East Asia’s population between 2019 and 2050, which is largest in the world; and 25% share of Sub-Saharan Africa’s 2019-2050 population increase with one to two billion coming from DRC and Nigeria alone.

It gauges the world’s population at 7.7 Billion with 2.4 global total fertility rate.

GNA