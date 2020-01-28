news, story, article

Accra, GNA - Dr Charles Wiafe–Akenten, Faculty Member, Department of Psychology, University of Ghana, is to deliver the keynote address at the Ninth National Development Forum public lecture slated for Wednesday, January 29, at the British Council in Accra.



The public lecture, which is the first National Development Forum for the year 2020, is being organised by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) on the theme, “Societal Values and National Development: Consolidating the Gains”.

A statement issued by the NDPC and copied to the Ghana News Agency said national development was generally undergirded by a system of values that promote unity of purpose and shared vision.

It said values such as patriotism, respect for human dignity and fundamental rights, hospitality, sacrifice and equality have governed the conduct of individuals, institutions and communities in the country.

"Despite attempts over the years to maintain these essential values, there seems to be a gradual erosion of the cohesion and cooperation that characterised the Ghanaian society," it said.

"The Commission, over the last couple of months of the fora, has engaged with stakeholders from diverse segments of society on the future of Ghana."

The statement noted that while efforts were geared towards building a solidly developed nation at 100 years, it was critical to confront issues about the state of our cultural values and attitudes in various facets of our lives – political, economic, environmental, professional ethos, traditions, habits and practices – and how to maintain the values that advance our cause and resuscitate those being lost.

It said the presentations and discussions at the Forum would consider the evolution of the age-old values in the Ghanaian society, and the needed restoration of the national value system that would place the country firmly on the path of sustained development.

GNA