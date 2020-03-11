news, story, article

Kwakuanya (B/R), March 10, GNA - Mr. Ali Maiga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa West has cut sod for the rehabilitation of a 21-kilometre Barrier-Jerusalem-Kwakuanya-Nkwantaso stretch of road in the Constituency.

The road, when completed would boost economic activities between residents in the area and neighbouring Cote d'Ivoire.

It would also serve as an alternative and shorter route for commuters, particularly from Nkrankwanta to Kumasi because it would reduce the long hours of travelling between the two places.

Speaking at a mini-durbar organised by the chiefs and people of Kwakuanya and its enclave in the Bono Region, the law-maker said aside the aforementioned road project, other roads would also be rehabilitated in the Constituency.

He mentioned them as Kwadwommokrom-Kentereso, Kyekyewere-Sunkwa, Mirengyaa and Gyabaahkrom roads.

Nana Baffour Agyemang, the Chief of Kwakuanya on behalf of the chiefs and people of the area expressed appreciation to the government and the MP for the implementation of the project.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months by Crystal Plus Ghana Limited, a Ghanaian road construction company.

