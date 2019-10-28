news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Wamfie, Oct. 28, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive (DCE), on Friday lauded the immense contributions of the Nation Builders Corp (NaBCo) trainees towards the development of the area.

He said departmental and institutional heads had confirmed the dedication to duty and satisfactory performance of the 192 NaBCo trainees serving under various modules and capacities in the District.

Mr Agyemang said this at a “Meet the Press” event organised by the Dormaa East District Assembly to update journalists on development projects implemented under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s Administration, as well as the successes chalked and challenges the District was facing.

It was attended by departmental and institutional heads, security agencies, traders, members of the Assembly, Information Services Department, the National Commission for Civic Education and the general public.

Mr Agyeman said over the years successive governments had had a backlog of unemployed graduates, who were potential employees of the Public Sector.

Hence, the Government, under its Economic Management Team, led by Vice President Dr Mohamudu Bawumia, created the NaBCo programme, an innovative strategy to absorb the unemployed graduates for speedy national and economic growth, he explained.

Mr Agyeman said under the One District, One Factory, an investor was working earnestly to set up a poultry and meat processing factory in the District.

Two more investors had also expressed interest to set up a poultry processing factory with the capacity to process 4,000 birds per hour at Nsesereso, which could employ about 8,000-10,000 people, he said.

He said another investor was also getting ready to establish a fruit processing factory at Wamfie.

The DCE added that the Assembly was about to secure a Gh¢1.4 million facility from the World Bank under the Ghana Procurement Safety Net Project, to offer assistance to the poor and deprived communities to improve their living standards.

The Assembly had decided to use that facility for the establishment of a cashew nursery to raise seedlings to supply to farmers to boost the cashew industry in the District.

In addition, it would construct two dug-outs and dams as sources of water for tomato farmers at Asuhyiaye, who had to travel to Asutiano in search of water for their farms, he said.

Mr Agyemang said farming was a major predominant occupation in the District, hence the Assembly had identified a mentor farmer to be in-charge of a model farm to train interested persons, especially the youth, to become professional farmers.

