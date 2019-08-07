news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Ho, Aug. 07, GNA - Mr Michael Kweinor Kweitsu, a Detective Inspector of the Ho Municipal Police Command has cautioned victims of kidnapping never to upset or disobey orders of abductors.

He said staying alive in such circumstances hinged largely on obedience to order or one would invite assault, manhandling and death.

Mr Kweitsu, who represented the Ho Municipal Police Commander, Mr Anthony Danso, said this during an interaction with members of the Ho Diocese of the Catholic Church at its second edition of the Diocesan Laity Congress in Ho.

He said just like armed robbery scenarios victims of kidnap attacks must play a "loyal servant" approach to stay alive.

Mr Kweitsu asked Ghanaians to be observant with landmark structures within their communities, which could serve as tools for identification in such kidnapping and robbery instances.

"Cooperate with them fully and do not hesitate to eat or drink what is offered provided it is safe for consumption," he advised.

Mr. Kweitsu said parents must vary the routes used by children to and from school to avoid falling prey to abductors and kidnappers.

"Most parents don't know how their children get to school and how they get back home and that is very worrying," he added.

Mr. Kweitsu said it was imperative that neighbours shared contacts for easy communication when necessary and look out for each other.

GNA