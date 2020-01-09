news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 9, GNA - The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, has asked his fellow men and women of God not to turn religion into gymnastic, and into sycophancy.

“We see religion now turn into gymnastics and into sycophancy and fantasy. All we need for the people is the truth and the word of God, which brings deliverance, healing, and light to the world and into dark places. Let’s peach the truth and not falsehood,” he said.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra, Rev Boafo who doubles as the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, said: “Let us be weary with what we say and what we prophesy on, and what we tell the people in the nation”.

He said most often, and especially in election periods, "men and women of God" want to come out with predictions and all kinds of prophesies “but we should learn to be professionals”.

He said men and women of God needed to learn to be “professionals in the delivering of their work so that they just don’t stand to say anything that will cause confusion and would bring about acrimonies within the nation and among political parties”.

According to the Most Rev, because in a new year, people move into the unknown, with their doubts, fears and anxieties, they seek for solutions “and that is when men and women of God want to cash in to allay the fears.

“And in their attempts to allay fears they rather put fear in people, prophesying things that are not true and just to make sure that they are seen to be powerful.

“At the end of the day, they cause confusion in individuals and in families and even in communities, he said.

He urged pastors to avoid falsehoods and remain true to their calling by practicing what the word of God preaches.

He gave the assurance that the Christian Council and the Church in general, would continue to play its role in the nation, and keep praying for peace and prosperity for the country.

Rev Boafo said “the Lord will lead, guide, guard and protect everyone, the vulnerable, the underprivileged, children, women and people in high positions and those who are down there.

GNA