By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday said Ghanaians are who they are because of their culture and traditions and no country should impose its cultures on them.

He said cultures identified a group of people by their food, clothing, norms and morals and that Ghanaians were unique in their way pf doing things and did not expect alien cultures such as homosexuality and unacceptable sexual orientations to be imposed on them.

Former President Mahama said this when the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values paid a courtesy call on him in Accra to discuss the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) Agenda and to officially invite him to the Word Congress of Families Conference, to be held from October 31 to November 1.

He said the rights of the people must be respected and the imposition of foreign cultures, in any form, must be avoided.

He said citizens needed much education to build the nation and Implementing the LGBTQI agendas was not going to solve any of the challenges the country was facing.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, said the Party had conducted its research in to the subject and had discovered that the implementers had penetrated deeply into the society through social clubs and community engagements.

“This is not a political issue…we need to come together to fight this cause,” he said.

Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Executive Secretary of the Coalition, said it was important to engage all the political parties in this conversation, which must be looked at legally, religiously and culturally without giving priorities to external influences.

He said the subject was not a human rights issue but rather an abnormality, which required psychiatric, psychological, logical, medical, counseling and spiritual interventions to deal with.

He said the Coalition was ready to help persons influenced by such practices to get over it through a holistic sexual therapy system.

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the Chairman of the Coalition’s Governing Board, called on parents to be vigilant and hedge their children and families from such pollutions.

Dr Robert Djangmah, Communication Attaché of the Coalition, said the nation needed a policy, which would not be subject to change by governments, adding that the Coalition would push until the LGBTQI agenda was abolished.

