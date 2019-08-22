news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Ashaiman (GAR), 22 Aug, GNA - The Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD) has cautioned the public against giving alms to the hearing impaired as a measure to keep them off the streets.

Mr Mathew Kubachua, National President of GNAD, said “when the hearing keep giving alms to the deaf, they will not stop begging”.

Mr Kubachuna gave the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the fourth anniversary celebration of the Ashaiman Municipality Association of the Deaf (ASHMAD).

Speaking through Mr Dennis Asamoah, a sign language interpreter, he noted that members of GNAD had skills and education to work but preferred begging because some saw it as more lucrative.

He urged the public to ignore those who went around with envelops and letters introducing themselves as hearing impaired with skill training but in need of money to set up.

He said such persons should be directed to the Development of Social Welfare and Community Development as they had provisions to help setup businesses for Persons Living with Disability which included the hearing impaired.

Mr Samuel Dogbey, ASHMAD president, on his part, said members of his outfit did not beg for alms as they had been cautioned and empowered against it adding that “those beggars are not our Municipality members but outsiders”.

“The sad thing is that when those beggars are spotted and arrested by members of the association, some members would intervene to have them freed with the intent of benefitting from the proceeds, ”he said.

He congratulated members for the formation of the Association and commended the Ghana Federation of Disability for its enormous support over the years.

GNA