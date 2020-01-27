news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Monday said it has not authorised any person or organisation, which has any form of dealings with a private entity, to do any sort of business, on its behalf, in relation to the Christian Pilgrimage to the State of Israel.



It has neither authorised the National Committee of Ghana for Pilgrimage, which is not an entity set up with the approval of Government, to do business on its behalf.

An official statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the Ministry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, therefore, advised the public that it would not be responsible for any fallout from their relationship with the organisation.

They can, however, report their complaints to the appropriate quarters.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has advised persons, organisations or entities that organise Christian Pilgrimage outside the jurisdiction of Ghana to countries where Christian Pilgrimage is undertaken, particularly to Israel, to contact it for information and clarification before any such organisation or entity would make a submission to an Embassy, particularly, the Embassy of the State of Israel solely for the purpose of Christian Pilgrimage.

Such interested organisations should contact either Mercy Sefakor Dzahene on 0244734664; and Rhodalene Owusu Ansong on 0277493382, who are both staff of the Ministry.

GNA