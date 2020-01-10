news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – Ghana recorded 1,698 incidents of domestic fires as at the end of the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 1,622 figures recorded in 2018, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) stated in Accra on Friday.

Commercial fires followed with 631cases recorded, 606 for Bush fires, 502 for electrical fires and 480 cases for vehicular fires.

Mr Ellis Robinson Okoe, the Head of Public Relations, who gave the statistics to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, explained that there was slight decrease in 2019 fire outbreaks from January to September which recorded a total number 4,287, compared to 4, 531cases recorded in the third quarter of 2018.

On a regional basis for 2019, Ashanti region had the highest number of 816, representing 19.03 per cent cases recorded, followed by Greater Accra region with 706, which represented 16.47 per cent.

Eastern region came third with 390 cases recorded, representing 9.10 per cent followed by the Central Region with 386, representing 9.00 per cent.

North East region recorded the least fire outbreaks of 14 cases representing 0.33 per cent followed by Savannah region of 20 cases representing 0.47 and Western North region with 21 cases, representing 0.49 per cent.

Mr Okoe said the Service recorded over 200 cases of fire outbreaks between the periods of December 24, 2019 to January 3, 2020 across the country.

He cited carelessness as the major cause of fire outbreaks in the country, urging the public to be careful in handling electrical gadgets.

Mr Okoe cautioned the public to be careful during dry season as any least contact with a naked fire could cause fire outbreak.

He stated that other activities including; the operation Free Xmas campaign where servicemen reached out to the public in markets and other places with education on how to prevent and deal with fires was successful.

The Officer enumerated safety measures such as, “desisting from using naked fires, knowing how to use and handle naked fires in case the need to use them arise and putting out the fires at the appropriate times.”

He cautioned the public against unauthorised electrical connections and advised that cooking should not be done with loose clothes.

