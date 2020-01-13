news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 13, GNA - Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo, the Auditor-General, Mr. Isaac Asiamah, Youth and Sports Minister and Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs, were among the 13 awardees for the 2020 African Quality Awards held in Kumasi on Sunday.

The annual awards organised by Micjoy Advertising, seeks to honour distinguished personalities who have made significant impacts in their various fields of endeavour.

This year’s edition marked the 10th anniversary of the awards, which had recognized efforts of prominent Ghanaians championing excellence in the areas of education, health, sports, finance, business and governance over the years.

Other recipients are; Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Alhassan Andani, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Executive Secretary, National Accreditation Board and Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies.

Others are; Dr. Owireku Junior, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Homeopathic Hospital, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former Governor, Bank of Ghana, Ms. Sylvia Essabela Laryea, Head mistress of Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, Morning Show Host, Fox FM and Mr. Kofi Asante Ennin, Morning Show Host, Nhyira FM, are the rest.

Mr. Michael Ampong, President of the Micjoy Advertising, in his welcome address, said the development of the country hinged on the collective sacrifices of the citizenry especially those in leadership positions.

He said it was however regrettable that most people in leadership instead of advancing the cause of nation building rather pursued their parochial interests at the detriment of the people.

"They often sacrifice patriotism for their personal comfort, leaving the masses to suffer the consequences. Resources meant for the benefit of the larger community are diverted into private pockets. Such practices stifle development and rob the people of what is due them," he stated.

Mr Ampong said it was therefore imperative to appreciate those who stand out and work in the interest of the people, adding that, leadership was all about impacting the lives of the people and making society a better place to live.

"This is why Micjoy Advertising finds it appropriate to celebrate distinguished personalities impacting lives in their various fields of endeavours annually, to inspire quality and commitment among Ghanaians in general", he pointed out.

Prof. Sraku Lartey, a former Vice Chancellor of the Presbyterian University College who chaired the function, applauded Micjoy Advertising for the initiative to honour deserving Ghanaians for their contributions to national development.

He said that was the way to go not only to bring out the best in the awardees but also to motivate others to work hard to attract recognition.

Prof Lartey congratulated all the awardees for their selfless and dedicated services to Ghana and urged them to do more to improve for the benefit of the vulnerable and marginalized in society.

GNA