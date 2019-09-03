news, story, article

Dome (E/R), Sept. 3, GNA – The chief and people of Dome in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, at a meeting reiterated the need to have a police station to minimise the crime-wave in the area.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Domeman Ahenfie (palace) to press home their demand for a police station and a bridge over the River Kua, among other projects, the Krontihene, Nana Appiah Bediako, expressed regret that the community’s appeal has not yielded result.

“Since July, 2015 the Dome Community made an appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for a police station, and copied to the Ayensuano District Police Commander, the Ayensuano District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, but to no avail,” he remarked.

According to the Krontihene, stealing of animals, cocoa beans and causing mayhem in the area is on the ascendancy, while the area has become a “den for armed robbers”.

He said recently armed robbers attacked and robbed passengers, mostly traders, of their cash, mobile phones and bags at Kuano Jin, adding, victims who hesitated were brutalized.

He explained that during the raining season, River Kua overflowed its bank, making it impossible for school children and farmers to cross to schools and farms.

Nana Appiah Bediako explained further that stool elders of Dome have rehabilitated a building which housed the former “Cocoa Services”, to be used as a police station, saying it contained offices, cell, toilet, and bathroom and living quarters.

Nana Appiah Bediako said the police station and the bridge when provided, would equally benefit adjoining communities like Kuano, Achiansa, Abobri and other small villages.

The meeting was attended by a cross-section of Dome community including the chief Nana Barfour Biama Agyeiwa and the assembly member for the area, among others.

