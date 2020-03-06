news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Adidome (VR), March, 06, GNA - Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive for Central Tongu District, has asked the youth not to allow any self-seeking politician to use them to foment trouble.

He said as the country prepared for general elections this year, it was important that young people got united for the good of the country and put the nation first, and not politicians.

Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, who said this at the 63rd Independence Day celebration in Adidome, asked the youths to conduct themselves in a manner that would foster peace before, during and after the election.

Mr Alexander Roosevelt Gabby Hottordze, the Member of Parliament for Central Tongu, asked the youths to limit activities that would not have any good effect on their academic performance.

He also asked the security agencies in the District to fasten their belt for security duties in the District.





"The security agencies must sit up in the District, so that the Mafi and Adidome crime issues do not escalate to what we experienced in one of the Tongu districts," he said.

The 63rd Independence Day celebration was on the theme, "Consolidating our gains".

GNA