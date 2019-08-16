news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Aug. 16, GNA - Family sources of the kidnapped Takoradi girls have confirmed the successful process of sampling all family members.

It became extremely important to conduct the DNA test on the families following the discovery of some human remains close to the home of the key suspect, Samuel Wills, who is standing trial for the missing Takoradi girls.

Some weeks ago, after the discovery, family members of the girls declined any such biological exercise with the conviction that their girls were alive but upon consultation with the Police Service and other well- meaning Ghanaians.

The visit of the Inspector General of Police to the families also helped in defusing the tension and ultimately leading to an agreement by the families to help the police trace the identities of the remains and also aid in any further step towards unraveling issues surrounding the kidnapped girls.

Mr. Francis Bentum, Father of Priscilla Bentum, who confirmed giving out blood samples to the Ghana News Agency, said it was only prudent that the affected families availed themselves for the processes in uncovering the identities of the remains.

He said, "though I still believe that my daughter is alive, it also forms part of the process to help us also know the whereabouts of our children".

