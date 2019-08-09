news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu- Astanga



Bolgatanga, Aug 9, GNA - Personnel from 11 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper East Region have been given orientation on the implementation of the new Ghana Social Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP).

The GPSNP is part of government’s commitment to strengthen social protection systems and productive potentials of poor people in the country and would be implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender and social protection.

The 11 Assemblies selected in the region, forms part of 80 selected district Assemblies in Ghana based on the 2014 Ghana Living Standards Survey, compiled by the Ghana statistical Service (GSS).

Mr Collins Ntim, the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development who addressed participants at the orientation in Bolgatanga on Friday, said the project formed part of a scale up of the Ghana Social Opportunities Project (GSOP) and a complementary project to provide support to poor individual beneficiaries.

It is aimed at contributing towards government’s objective of improving standards of poor households in communities by harnessing investments in the social protection sector to support households to better access services that promote productivity and provide jobs.

“The overall project implementation will contribute towards the goal of Ghana’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies 2017 -2024 and the Agenda for Jobs, creating prosperity and Equal Opportunity for all by 2021”, Mr Ntim said.

He said government will ensure that all physical structures expected under the GPSNP are completed by 2020.

He urged beneficiary Districts Assemblies to work on their plans and projects for their Zonal Coordinating offices through their Regional Planning and Coordinating Units for immediate Implementation of the projects after the orientation.

Mr George Kwodwo Ababio, the National Coordinator of GPSNP, later in an interview said, the 60 million dollar project had five components and the beneficiaries would benefit directly from 60 per cent of the project amount by the end of the implementation.

Under the Labour Intensive Public Works component, an amount of 28 million dollars, funded by the World Bank, would be used for sub- projects such as dams and dug outs and climate change activities.

He said under the Productive Inclusion Component, an amount of 10 million dollars, funded by the WB and DFID had been allocated to the social protection component which include activities such as shea butter processing, soap making, food processing of all forms, vegetable farming, seedling production, rearing of small ruminants, poultry and handicrafts, with the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) expected to be implemented by the Gender Ministry.

The entire project will benefit 25,000 individuals, through the productive component nationwide, 30,000 beneficiaries under the Labour intensive and public works and 350,000 households, under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) cash transfer from all selected districts.

GNA