news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Nsaba, (C/R) Jan 26, GNA - Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister has called on District Assemblies to channel chunk of the funds received from Central government and donors into the education and sanitation sectors to improve human development.

According to the Minister, the Central regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has adopted environmental and sanitation as its topmost priority in all districts of the region.

Mr Duncan was inaugurating the 31-Member Assembly of the Agona East District at Nsaba in the Central region.

The Minister was accompanied by Deputy Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi Sarpong and other officials of the Regional Coordinating Council from Cape Coast.

Nana Kwao Ponsi, Adontenhene of Agona Asafo was re-elected as Presiding Member (PM) after he polled 24 votes out of the 31 members present representing 77 percent of the total votes cast.

He was sworn-in by Mr. Isaac Apeatu, Agona Swedru Magistrate’s Court Judge.

Mr Duncan said the government through the adoption of pragmatic measures put in place, public education performance has increased.

The Minister asked the newly sworn-in Assembly Members to accept the challenge and task to rally behind the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to chalk successes.

He cautioned them to desist from mischief, pull him down attitude, hatred and partisan politics which militate against the development of the Assemblies.

On sanitation, Mr Duncan called on the Assembly Members to lead their electoral areas to undertake clean-up exercises at all times to ensure environmental cleanliness.

He called on the Management of the Assemblies to adopt mechanisms which would support the Assembly Members to mobilize their people to undertake self-help projects to assist government programmes.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the DCE said clean environment, good roads, schools, clinics and water were all urgently needed by every community in the Agona East District to improve living standards of the people.

He said with the caliber of Assembly Members elected by the people to represent them it was hoped that they would deliver to meet aspirations and needs of the citizenry.

The DCE therefore appeal to the Assembly Members to acquaint themselves with the job and improve their skills at the Assembly for better output.

He expressed the hope that Assembly Members including the staffs would support him to discharge his duties excellently to enhance development of the district.

GNA