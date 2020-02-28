news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - The Ministry of Roads and Highways has urged the public to ignore the false news circulating on social media platforms that the Government cannot continue with road construction this year because of the global Coronavirus outbreak.



The statement in circulation attributed the false information to the Sector Minister, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday, however, said no such statement had been made by the sector Minister or any other official from the Ministry.

It must, therefore, be treated with the utmost contempt that it deserved.

There were ongoing road projects throughout the country, it emphasised, and assured citizens of the Ministry's commitment to make 2020, the Year of Roads.

GNA