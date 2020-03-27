news, story, article

Accra, March 26, GNA - The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development will on Friday March 27, 2020, begin the exercise to disinfect 286 markets in the Ashanti Region, as part of measures to enhance their conditions of hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The step is in pursuant to the directive from the President Nana Akufo-Addo for the Ministry to coordinate with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enhance the conditions of hygiene in markets nationwide.

This was contained in a statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday in Accra.

The Ministry directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in collaboration with Market Queens and leaders, to close the markets in their jurisdiction for the exercise on Friday.

The markets, however, would be opened on Saturday March 28, 2020 for business.

The statement called on the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to coordinate and ensure compliance with the above directive by MMDAs in the Region.

“The Ministry requests the cooperation of the general public, especially our traders and all persons conducting businesses in the markets, in this all-important exercise,” it said.

Additionally, a number of activities had been initiated, including public education and sensitisation of the market women on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), " it said.

Ghana has since Thursday, March 12, 2020, recorded 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with three deaths.

GNA