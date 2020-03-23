news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, March 23, GNA – The disinfection exercise carried out in 137 markets in the Greater Accra Region, as part of efforts by the Government to contain the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak in the country was generally successful.

Madam Matilda Tettey, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLRD), said the exercise, which was carried out on Monday by the Ministry in collaboration with the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Region was in line with the Presidential directive to enhance conditions of hygiene in the markets as a means of containing and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra at the end of the one day exercise, Madam Tettey said, across the Greater Accra Region, the disinfection teams received maximum cooperation from the market women.

She lauded the market women, the security forces and the media for the support provided during the exercise, adding that all markets across the Region would be re-opened for business on Tuesday, March 24.

Madam Tettey advised the market women to make good use of the Veronica buckets, which have been positioned in the markets; liquid soaps and other equipment provided by the Ministry to wash their hands as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

She urged them to also use hand sanitizers to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Madam Tettey said regular handwashing with soap was a good hygienic practice, which would go a long way to prevent other contagious diseases like typhoid and cholera; also urged Ghanaians to make handwashing with soap a constant habit.

GNA