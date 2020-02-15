news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Feb.15, GNA - Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister has urged staff of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to discharge their duties honestly and responsibly for national progress.

She stated by the nature of NADMO’s mandate, the staff could not assist disaster victims without commitment, effective and responsible service delivery as individual workers and as a united entity.

Mrs. Kumi-Richardson gave the advice when she handed over 47 motor bikes for the 29 Municipal and District NADMO offices and some selected disaster volunteer groups (DVGs) in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions at a ceremony in Sunyani.









She expressed satisfaction among other reasons that the motor bikes would help the staff to reach out to the remote and the hard to reach communities in the three regions for effective education on disaster prevention and management.

Mrs. Kumi-Richardson reiterated government’s commitment to equip NADMO to enhance its capacity for the staff to perform efficiently, adding that the motorbikes must be used for their intended purpose.

Mr. Rasheed Konlaabig, the NADMO Director for the three regions lauded government’s effort towards enhancing the capacity of the Organisation, saying the presentation of the motor- bikes were timely for staff to overcome transportation challenges to reach disaster areas on time.

GNA