news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Aug. 11, GNA - Thousands of Ahmadi Muslims in the Cape Coast Metropolis on Sunday converged at the Cape Coast Stadium to mark this year's Edi-ul-Adha celebration with a call on them to disassociate themselves from all acts of violence.

Eid-ul-Adha is a Muslim festival of sacrifice, which is celebrated two months after the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr to honour the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham who obeyed Allah's command to sacrifice his son, Ishmael.

For that display of commitment and obedience to Allah's command, Allah exchanged that sacrifice with a sheep.

Maulvi Tahi Ahmed Mirza, Abura Zonal Missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, who made the call encouraged the Muslims to cultivate the spirit of sacrifice, and acknowledge the equality of mankind to treat all with dignity.

"Do away with greed and hatred. Sacrifice for a greater good. Be ready to sacrifice your time, wealth and honour for Allah", he said.

Maulvi Mirza read verses from the Holy Quran and the Hadith and explained that Allah was not interested in the old or meat of the animals they slaughtered, but the understanding and faith behind the sacrifice.

He encouraged the Muslims to use the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha to submit their whole life to Allah and to be honest, sincere and truthful adding that the attainment of righteousness should be the goal of every Muslim.

“Let us use this Eid-ul-Adha to once again reunite with one another and with Allah so that we can enjoy peaceful-co-existence,” he added.

GNA