By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Asiwa (Ash), Oct. 03, GNA – Adolescent girls with various forms of disabilities in the Bosome-Freho District of the Ashanti Region, are benefiting from a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) project which seek their social inclusion in the society.

Implemented by the Rights and Responsibilities Initiative Ghana (RRIG), under the CSE, the five-year project also aims at equipping adolescent girls with accurate information about their sexual and reproductive health to enable them make informed choices as a means to reduce teenage pregnancy in the district.

The RRIG with funding from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is implementing the project in one of the districts in Ashanti with the highest rate of teenage pregnancy over the years.

As part of its strategy to achieve maximum results, the RRIG is also targeting adolescent girls with disability who are often excluded from such programmes despite being the most vulnerable.

It has therefore identified such girls from various communities across the district to educate them on how best to protect themselves from sexual advances from the opposite sex and also build their confidence to feel part of society.

One of such sessions has been held at Asiwa where the girls played various games as a form of entertainment and socialization outside their homes.

Health professionals from the District Health Directorate were also on hand to educate them on personal hygiene and reproductive health issues.

Ms Faustina Osei Prempeh, Programmes Manager of RRIG, said the focus of the project was on out-of-school adolescent girls between the ages of 10 and 19 years, including those with disability.

“They are always left behind when it comes to empowerment and social interventions so we are bringing them on board as part of this project to make them feel part of us,” she pointed out.

She said her outfit was using the gender transformative approach to empower them to be part of the society despite their disability.

They are also working closely with their parents by encouraging them to support the girls to learn a trade in order to be independent.

