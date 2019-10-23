news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 23, GNA - Thirty Persons With Disability (PWD’s) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly have received cash and logistical support under the Disability Common Fund.

A total of five PWDs received a refrigerator each, while three students in the same category had bursary, one had medical support to undergo surgery and the remaining 21 persons receiving cash as working capital.

Speaking at the function, Mr Glibert Kennedy Asmah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem said the items being presented to the beneficiaries were based on the applications they submitted.

According to him, a total amount of GH¢58,494 was disbursed from the Disability Fund to the benefactors to empower them to undertake economic ventures to sustain their lives.

The MCE entreated the beneficiaries to invest the money into productive businesses to help uplift their standards of living and welfare.

Mr Asmah explained that the purpose of the fund was to empower PWDs economically to get them off the streets begging for arms, which sometimes resulted in the loss of precious lives through vehicular accidents.

He so far, 250 PWDs within the municipality had benefited from the Disability Fund.

He said as part of the Municipal Disability Fund Management Committees responsibility, they would conduct regular monitoring to ensure that beneficiaries used the money for the intended purpose.

Mr Daniel Okyere, the Municipal Chairman of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed his appreciation to the assembly for assisting them and promised to use the monies properly.

