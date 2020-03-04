news, story, article

Accra, March 4, GNA - The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), in its quest to increase its visibility across the country, has paid a courtesy call on the Western North Regional Minister Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.



The delegation, led by the Director-General (DG) of the GSA Professor Alex Dodoo, met with Mr Aboagye Gyedu, to discuss issues of deepening the presence of the Authority in the newly-formed Region.

A statement from the GSA said the brief meeting was held at the Regional Coordinating Council office at Sewfi Wiawso, the regional capital.

During the discussion, Prof. Dodoo told the Minister of the GSA's intention to establish a functional office in the Region by August this year.

"We are here to support you and plans are far advanced to establish an office in the Region by August 2020," he said.

"This is necessary due to the huge contribution of this region to the country's economic and financial growth," he emphasised.

Mr Aboagye Gyedu, on his part, expressed gratitude to the GSA for having the Region in mind to establish an office.

"The establishment of a GSA office will not only accelerate growth and development in the Region, but will ensure that goods produced in the region, such as cocoa, gold and other important commodities, meet standards before they are exported," he said.

He noted that the Ministry would help the GSA to set up its offices across the Region so as to intensify its standardisation and conformity assessment activities.

The GSA is in the Western and Western North Regions to distribute the Building Code to various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The Building Code was launched by the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia in October 2018.

The Building Code are set of requirements which was set by the GSA, with support from the World Bank and the Ministry of Works and Housing, to sanitise the building and construction industry.

GNA