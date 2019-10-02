news, story, article

By Jessica Dele Akakpo/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA —The DirectAid Society, an international Non-Governmental Organisation on Wednesday commissioned a mechanised borehole, with electric pump at a cost of 12,600 US dollars for the James Camp Prison in Accra.

The project was in collaboration with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, to help reduce water shortages at the camp.

At a ceremony to hand over the project, Mr Sami Henedak Ahmed, Country Director of DirectAid Society said it was their hope to provide boreholes for communities with water problems, because “water is life”.

“We also work in the field of education, health and developmental projects”, he said

Gustav M. Osiakwan, Chief Hydrogeologist of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency said whoever provides water, especially potable safe water, gives life and thanked the NGO for their kind gesture.

He appealed to the leadership of the Camp to take good care of the facility to prolong its life span, and advised that they constitute a committee to maintain the facility.

Mr Nelson Duut, Director of Prisons in charge of Technical and Services, said water was a basic need of life and that the facility would help solve the water problems of the inmates and officers.

“So this is a permanent solution to the chronic problem, you have provided a source of water to the James Camp Prison” he said.

Mr Duut said the camp comprises of the training school, the Prison and the Senior Correctional Centre (SCC) and appealed that the gesture be extended to all the other sections of the Camp.

He also appealed for more infrastructure since the existing ones were inadequate.

Mr Duut on behalf of the entire camp expressed gratitude to the NGO and the Kuwait fund and assured that the facility would be kept in a good state.

GNA