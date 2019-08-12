news, story, article

By Jessica Dele Akakpo/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, Aug. 12, GNA - Direct Aid Society, a Non-governmental organisation, has distributed meat to the Muslim community as part of their religious social responsibility for the Eid- ul Adha celebration.

Mr Sami Henedak Ahmed, Country Director of the Direct Aid Society said Eid- ul Adha is a day of celebration and giving so as part of the festivity Kuwait which is their Head Office supported them to slaughter 170 cows in their four centres in Ghana.

He made this statement at a meat sharing programme held at Mercy Social Centre in Accra over the weekend.

"This project is an annual thing that is being done and the sharing of meat brings happiness to the whole community he said."

Mr Ahmed said they also worked in education, health and developmental projects, and there was understanding between them and the Ministry of Health and also Ministry of Social and Protection.

We also work in the field of boreholes, there is indulgence between them and the Ministry of Water and Sanitation in Accra,he said.

Mr Abdul Kadir Ismail Dittamu, Director of Awareness Creation added that as part of the programme of Direct Aid they support needy in all kinds of festivities to make them smile on such occasions.

He said each beneficiary received three kilogrammes of meat.

He said similar programmes were going on in Kumasi, Tamale and Cape Coast.

Alhaji Mohammed Muftao, aspiring assembly man for the new Legon electoral area of Adenta, commended the good work of Direct Aid having worked with the Muslim community for the past 20 years.

He said the celebration was important to all Muslims in the world and thanked Direct Aid for their support.

Abdul Latif Jumada, an orphan and one of the beneficiaries at the centre showed appreciation to Direct Aid for thinking about the less privileged every year.

