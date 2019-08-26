news, story, article

Ntotroso (Ahafo), Aug. 26, GNA – Most Reverend Peter Kwaku Atuahene, the Catholic Bishop of Goaso, has reminded Catholics in the Diocese that its development and growth depends solely on them.

He, therefore, underscored the need for all and sundry to put their shoulders to the wheel to help in the diocesan developmental efforts.

Most Rev. Atuahene gave the reminder at a service at Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, which coincided with the inauguration of the newly created St Joseph quasi-Parish.

The quasi-Parish, which consist of Catholic churches at Ntoroso and Gyedu and their environs, was carved out of the St Peter’s Parish at Kenyasi Number ‘2’.

Bishop Atuahene charged the parishioners to work hard, reminding them that it was through dedication, devotion to duty, and commitment that their quasi-parish could be elevated to become a fully-fledged parish.

Barima Twireku Ampem III, the Omanhene of the Ntotroso Traditional Council, who graced the occasion, thanked the Bishop for the elevation.

The Omanhene installed Reverend Fr Bernard Obeng-Gyamfi as the First Rector of the quasi-parish and urged the parishioners to give him the needed support and cooperation.

Rev. Fr Obeng-Gyamfi pledged his determination to help transform the spiritual lives of the parishioners.

Nana Kofi Gyambiby, the President of the Church, recounted its historical background and paid glowing tribute to his founding fathers for their numerous sacrifices towards the steady growth of the church.

He urged the present generation to make positive strides to help spread the word of God.

Bishop Atuahene had earlier conferred the Catholic Church’s “Sacrament of Confirmation” on 51 parishioners, charging them to lead morally upright lives.

