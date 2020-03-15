news, story, article

Accra, March 15, GNA - Nana Kobina Ankan V, Oman Baatan (chief) of Agona Nsaba, has called on the youth to be diligent in all their affairs as it pays and leads to success



He also urged the youth to have respect for the elderly saying it was one ingredient they needed if they are to succeed in life as the elderly has trod the path that you are now on.

Nana Ankan, who is known in private life as Mr Thomas Owusu Adade, gave the advice when he celebrated his 90th birthday party.

He said it was important for Ghanaians to pursue hard work, “hard work pays” and also learn to be patient in life because life is not a rush.

At his 90th birthday celebration organized by his children, where he shared nuggets of wisdom with the patrons, he emphasized that it was important to eschew laziness and engage in meaningful hard work, saying, it is the only way forward.

Mr Evans Adade, his son who read his memoir, said Nana Ankan V, was enstooled Oman Baatan of Agona Nsaba traditional area in 1983.

Nana Ankan V, who started his work life as a clerical assistant with the defunct United Trading Company, pursued hard work and pursued academic progression, in 1972, he had a UNDP scholarship to study shipping management in Geneva, Switzerland.

Nana worked with the Volta Lake Transport Company from 1974 till he retired from public service in 1990

Nana has made significant contribution to the development of the town, including his instrumentality in the extension of electricity to Agona Nsaba, the setting up of Nsaba Vocational Training Centre and the donation of a spacious hall now used as a library for the community.

Nana Ankan V is also among the founding member of Eckankar Ghana society in 1975. On the 12th of January 2019, the Eckankar Society honoured him with a citation.

Nana Ankan has a wife, 15 children, 21 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

GNA