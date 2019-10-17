news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – Mr John C. Maxwell, an American author, has said the best way to accomplish the vision and grow an organization is to develop leaders.

He said the more leaders an organization has and the better equipped they are to lead, the more successful the organization.

Mr Maxwell was speaking at the 2019 Live2Lead Leadership Conference from his base in the US simulcast to more than 300 locations across over 30 countries.

The Live2Lead is a conference designed to deliver the very best leadership content to inspire and motivate leaders and their teams, help them connect with other influencers and expand their business network with relationships that produce tangible results.

This year’s event is being held under the theme: “Developing Leaders for Today and Tomorrow’. I will say a little more about this later.”

Speaking from his new book titled: “The Leaders Greatest Return”, Mr Maxwell said any leader who wanted to take his or her game to the highest level today and build a legacy for tomorrow needs to become a leader who develops other leaders.

He said many competent leaders are able to lead followers, good leaders have the capacity to lead other leaders, and great leaders could not only lead but also develop other leaders.

“But it is only the very best leaders, who are able to develop leaders, who themselves, in turn, develop other leaders. This is where reproduction, transformation, and compounding occur,” he said.

He said “in your job as a leader, you need to identify, attract, understand, motivate, equip, empower, position, mentor, reproduce and compound other Leaders.”

Mr Chris Hogan, a National Best-Selling Author of Everyday Millionaire and Retire Inspired, said every servant-leader needs to listen and help the team grow and improve on the company’s operations.

He said servant-leader encourages and increases trust from followers and also builds unity.

Mr Samuel Ayim, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Transformational Leadership, Africa, said the conference was to help train other leaders.

He said leadership involves taking decisions for the future, and that is why “we all need to come together as a people and leaders in the country’s decision making.”

Mr Ayim said as a country “we also need a change of mindset in the leadership and governance style. Our leaders, especially most of our political leaders think they are in leadership position to serve themselves and their interest alone.”

“If any country will develop it is based on its leaders and leadership,” he added.

