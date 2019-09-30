news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Akrofu Xeviwofe (V/R), Sept. 30, GNA – Torgbe Kwasi Agbo, Mankrado of Akrofu Xeviwofe in the Ho Municipality, has called on government to fix the Sokode – Bame road and the weakening bridge over the Rsawoe River to aid the transport of farm produce to markets.

He said the weak bridge and the bad roads in the area is discouraging vehicles and trucks from plying that route- affecting farming and trading in the traditional area.

Akrofu is noted for the cultivation of rice and okro with some customers coming from neighboring countries.

Torgbe Agbo expressed these concerns at a durbar to climax the 2019 Akrofu Xeviwofe Yam festival held under the theme: "Unity is Strength."

It will be recalled that the weakening bridge, which carries a distribution pipeline of the Ghana Water Company Limited, recently developed deep cracks after the pipeline burst causing acute water shortage to residents in the Ho Municipality.

Togbe Agbo said large quantities of farm produce are left to rot on the farms due to the bad state of the bridge and roads and appealed to government to expedite action on them.

The Mankrado, who was sworn in at the event, called on all Akrofu divisions to come together and help maintain peace for faster socioeconomic development

He also called on the indigenes of the area not to hesitate to help build the community and entreated every parent to enrol their children in school.

Funds were raised towards the construction of a multipurpose community centre, which would come with a library, guest house and a durbar ground.

Reverend Francis Papa Agbemenyah, Volta Regional Head Minister, Liberty Church, called on the youth to coexist peacefully and help build the community.

