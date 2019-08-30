news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Ghanaians and political actors to refrain from politicising security matters since such practice does not augur well for the peace and security of the nation.



He urged the public to support the Police with relevant information and leads to enable them to effectively discharge their duties, saying; “respect and protect the police to enable them to maintain law and order since peace and security are the two cardinal necessities in life”.

He said those who had been elected to sacrifice to maintain peace and order ought to be respected and protected, therefore Ghanaians should see the police and security officers as their family members, friends and protectors.

Vice-President Bawumia made the call at the burial of L/CPL Awal Mohammed, one of the two police officers killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, August 28 in Kumasi.

Five police officers had been killed by criminals within a period of one month across the country.

Extending heartfelt condolences on behalf of the President and the entire government to the family, Dr Bawumia expressed confidence in the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh and his men, to work hard towards bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

He announced a GH¢10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the perpetrators of the crime, noting that, an enhanced compensation package was being worked out for officers who might die or get injured in line of duty.

On the safety of police officers, the Vice President announced that 4,500 bullet proof vests had been delivered to the Police to help stem these unfortunate incidents.

He encouraged the police to wear the bullet proof vests, instead of complaining that they are uncomfortable to wear.

Henceforth, he said, all personnel of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) would be armed to ensure their safety while police officers, who go on “outside duties” would now be armed with weapons, bulletproof vests and helmets.

The government will continue to support the Police and more logistics will be delivered soon, therefore we must protect our police for them to be able to protect us,” he added.

GNA