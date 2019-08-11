news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Aug 11, GNA – Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, on Sunday said the desire of many Ghanaians to get rich fast was killing the divine act of sacrifice and patriotism, needed to promote sustainable national development.

She said self-denial and sacrifice were virtues that prevented people from indulging in evil acts.

“It is however sad to note that, the desire to get rich fast, is killing that divine act of sacrifice. By throwing sacrifice to the dogs, we find that armed-robbery, motorbike snatching, corruption ritual, murders, kidnapping and other anti-social tendencies are rampant in our country,” she added.

The Regional Minister expressed these sentiments in Bolgatanga when she joined the Muslim Community in the region to commemorate this year’s Eid - Al-Adha celebration.

Eid -Al -Adha also known as the ‘festival of sacrifice’ like other religious festivals is celebrated on the foundation of willingness and sacrifice such as honesty, probity, transparency and accountability and not as it is in recent times, that self-discipline and self-control are being relegated to the background at the expense of nationalism, she said.

“Religious leaders must not only preach these virtues of sacrifice, but must be seen practising them and be role models for their members. As individuals we must endeavour to practise the doctrines of our respective religions and commit ourselves to living exemplary lives worthy of responsible citizens.

“If we should individually and collectively imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in our dealings, most of our problems will be solved. By sacrificing, we should not demand more than what the state can provide for our welfare, but should be mindful about the needs of others.”

Madam Abayage, urged all Ghanaians irrespective of religious background, to endeavour to co-exist peacefully with one another so as to create an enabling environment for government’s flagship programmes and social interventions such as One Village One Dam, One District One Factory, Free Senior High School and planting for Food and Jobs among others to thrive.

Alhaji Yussif Adams, the Regional Chief Imam, who invoked Allah’s blessings upon the leadership of the country, admonished public office holders to eschew corruption and work for the general development of the nation.

The Regional Chief Imam urged Ghanaians to embrace the government flagship and social intervention programmes and lend their support to improve on the lives of the vulnerable especially women and children living in rural communities.

GNA