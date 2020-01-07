news, story, article

By khareema Thompson, GNA



Accra, 7 Jan, GNA - Apostle Philip Adarkwah, of the Power Victory Chapel (Faith Temple), Madina has advised some Ghanaians (congregation) to have desires and an encounter to meet Jesus as they begin 2020.

The sermon on the theme: "Desire to have an encounter to meet Jesus the whole of the year" was preached on the first Sunday of the New Year 2020, to provide a gracious path and guide for Christian in the beginning of the year.

Apostle Philip Adarkwah, during the sermon took requested the congregation to read more and derive some scriptural thought from it.

He quoted from the scriptures saying, "And it shall be that every living thing that moves, wherever the rivers go, will live".

"Thy leaves will not wither, and their fruit will not fail. They will bear fruit every month, because their water flows from the sanctuary. Their fruit will be for food, and their leaves for medicine.

“If we desire to have an encounter to meet Christ, the fruit of our life will not fall or fail, we will bear more fruit and our life will not go waste, he added.

Speaking to some congregation, they pleaded with Christians, not to only attend church service when there was an occasion or celebrations, but to remember the ‘Sabbath Day’ as said in the bible and live in accordance to that.

First Sunday of every year, most religious families gather in worship, so as to anticipate and position themselves in God’s word for the entire year.

Sometimes sow seeds and firmly pray for their Believer to fulfill promises made to them in this new journey.

Some also believe they gather in worship, to thank their Creator for the gracious security, assurance of life in the previous year and place the unknown challenges ahead into the merciful hands of their Creator.

