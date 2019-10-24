news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Sekondi, Oct. 24, GNA - The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mrs. Gifty Eugenia Kusi, has called on the newly constituted Western Region premix committee members to respect their appointing authorities by working within their mandate.

She also urged them to execute their mandate on the bearings of integrity, accountability to improve on the lives of the many fisher folks who depended much on government intervention.

Mrs. Kusi was speaking during the official inauguration of a 21-member team for three landing beaches: Ngyiresia, ABS and Ekrufu Mpoanu B to oversee the dispensation of the oil commodity, take proper accounts and ensure sanity at the beach.

The committee members swore the oath of secrecy and allegiance to commit to the office of their new appointment and therein be sacked or their appointment terminated in times of breach to their official oath.

The Regional Coordinator of Premix, Mr. Kwamina Quansah Akroful urged all committee members to work to meet the service needs of fishermen along the beaches.

In pursuit of the Premix Fuel Regulations (L.I 2233) 24, all appointments with the exception of the Chief Fisherman and the Headman have a visible tenure of two years, subject to reappointment.

