By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - Dr Ziblim Iddi Barri, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has expressed satisfaction at the work of the committee instituted to review the Ghana Cultural Policy.

He said he was also encouraged by the fact that the committee, chaired by Professor Panyin Hagan, has put in place a road map or a methodology that would serve as a framework to review the Ghana Cultural Policy.

Dr Barri said this during the presentation of the UNESCO’s 2018 global outlook report on the Re-Shaping of Cultural Policies; Ghana Committee is reviewing the country cultural policy.

He said the outcome of the policy would take into consideration the principles and values as enshrined in the 1992 constitution regarding Ghana’s cultural policies and values, adding that with the methodology spelt out, the main objective of any task becomes easier to accomplish.

He said Ministry would continue to provide the necessary support to the revered committee members to review the Policy.

Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, representative of the UNESCO, commended Ghana for taking the initiative to review its cultural policy to allow the sector to contribute towards its socio-economic and national development.

He said the relationship between tourism and culture provides a unique opportunity that would contribute to the economic growth of the country.

He said this initiative would pave way for promoting cultural activities and industries which would invariably spur the international profile of destinations of Ghana.

Mr Diallo said UNESCO conventions provided a unique global platform for international cooperation and establish a holistic cultural governance system based on human rights and shared values.

Nana K. Gyan –Apenteng, a member of the committee, said the committee’s terms of reference were to revise Ghana’s cultural policy, prepare an action plan or strategic plan for implementation of the policy, build a consensus on major programmes, activities and project to be carried out, and outline the propose strategy for the implementation of the cultural policy in Ghana.

He said since the inauguration of the committee, it has held six plenaries starting from January 30, 2019, and the last was on the March 22, 2019.

