By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Oct 28, GNA – Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, a Deputy Minister for Energy and New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Nominee for the Karaga Constituency, has been honoured by his Alma mater, Northern School of Business (NOBISCO), for his contribution to the development of the school.

Reverend William Azeka, Headmaster of NOBISCO, on behalf of the school, presented a citation and a smock to Dr Adam at a short ceremony at the school’s compound in Tamale in recognition of his enormous support to the school.

Dr Adam completed NOBISCO in 1993, and also served as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale from 2006 to 2008.

Reverend Azeka said Dr Adam used his influence as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale to ensure the construction of a football park, a two-storey building dormitory, and a toilet facility for the school as well as the commencement of construction work on its dining hall, hence the honour.

He also used the occasion to list some of the challenges confronting the school, and mentioned the lack of assembly hall and staff accommodation and appealed to the Deputy Minister to do his best to help address them.

Dr Adam, thanked authorities of the school for the honour done him and assured the school’s management of his intention to do more to help address the challenges in the school to improve on teaching and learning.

He recounted his days at the school, and advised the students to be disciplined and take their studies seriously, saying they should not feel daunted by failure, and rather push on to achieve success.

He presented about 30 flood LED bulbs to the school to be erected on its compound to ensure security and safety of residents on campus.

