From: Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA Special Correspondent, UN Headquarters, New York

New York, Sept. 14, GNA - Ms. Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Chef de Cabinet at the United Nations said, demographic and technological transformations not only generate new challenges and risks; they also create new opportunities for building and sustaining peace.



She said there was the need to be creative, shift mind-sets and strengthen the defenses of peace in the minds of women and men.

Ms Viotti said this when she was speaking on behalf of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the adoption and declaration of Culture of Peace in the United States.

The Anniversary was on the theme: “20th Anniversary of Culture of Peace: Empowering

A culture of peace is inseparable from human rights, respect for diversity, and fairer societies.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was the Special Guest for the anniversary.

She said the main challenge as we strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals was to build more preventive and inclusive approaches that ensured the participation of women, young people and vulnerable, marginalised and non-represented groups, adding, “Leaving No One Behind” must be a priority for peace.

The Chef de Cabinet said: "As societies become more multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious, we need to invest more in social cohesion, recognising that diversity is a richness and not a threat."

She said there was the need for every community to feel that their identity was respected, but at the same time fully belong to society as a whole.

"This anniversary is an opportunity to take forward our common aspiration for peace.

"I have no doubt that your exchanges and strategic reflections today will strengthen our shared resolve to build and sustain a ‘Culture of Peace," she added.

