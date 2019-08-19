news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Ave-Afiadenyigba, Aug. 19, GNA – Mr James Gunu, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Volta Regional Secretary, has urged the National Identification Authority (NIA) to devise ways of defusing the anxiety associated with the acquisition of the Ghana card.

He also asked the Authority to liaise with the Red Cross and health institutions for support when it became necessary due the intense clamouring at the various centres.

Mr Gunu made the call at Ave-Afiadenyigba Gborxoxome in the home of Madam Grace Dzatugbi Xuina, the 70 year old woman, who kept wake at a Ghana Card registration centre at Ave-Afiadenyigba, but was said to have collapsed in the queue the next morning and died on the way to the hospital.

Mr Gunu, who was the first District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Akatsi-North, said Madam Dzatugbi’s death could have been avoided if information on the registration cycles across the country had reached the people more clearly and repeatedly.

Togbi Nuku Morti VIII, Awadada of Ave-Afiadenyigba-Dzayime Traditional Area and Head of the family and Alhaji Salihu Iddrisu, Ave-Afiadenyigba Assembly Member, who was a key NIA collaborator at the center were around when Mr. Gunu and his team visited.

The NIA said it was keeping 100 registration centres in the Region to enable those yet to register to do so.

GNA