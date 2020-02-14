news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Feb 14, GNA - The Defence Mechanical Transport Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commissioned an ultra-modern Conference Hall project to help the activities of the Unit at Burma Camp, Accra.

The auditorium is a multi-purpose facility, which comprises a 72-seater hall expandable to 82-seater.

It has four washroom cubicles, a store room and two offices. The offices are earmarked to house the GAF Vehicle Tracking System yet to be installed.





The auditorium is also equipped with a projector facility suitable for training conferences, seminars, church services and durbars.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Wumbei, the Commanding Officer of the Unit said, Unit training and durbars were held under the Unit vehicle shade which was not ideal and conducive because of the noise and movement within the yard.

“In view of this, the decision was taken to convert an old dilapidated lubricant store into this edifice we are witnessing today. The seed money for this facility came from the proceeds of the sale of the unit and civil service welfare bus. Subsequently, donations from benefactors of the Unit also supported in various ways to help complete the project,” he said.

Lt Col Wumbei encouraged Units within Burma Camp to request for use of the facility at a token fee to help maintain the facility.

He thanked individuals and some companies for their support and urged the officers in charge of the facility to ensure proper use of the facility and its maintenance.

Major General William Azure Ayamdo, the Chief of Army Staff after commissioning the facility commended the Commanding Officer for leaving such a beautiful legacy behind.

He noted that, it was also important for leaders to subject themselves to accountability, while they were creating great things to let everybody under their command know what really went into and be satisfied with the information.

GNA