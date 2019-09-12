news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams/ Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA



Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - Mr John Nedjoh, the Executive Director of Coalition of Community Water Services has called on government to reconsider its decision to transform the Community, Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) to the Water Utility Service Organisation.

The Coalition was of the view that, the move would short-change the rural community of taking part in the administration of the organisation since operations would be handled under a centralized system of management.

The new reform seeks to replace the decentralized service delivery approach, along with community management with a centralized delivery service approach, similar to the utility management model of the Ghana Water Company Limited.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Mr Nedjoh said the proposed reform, when implemented, would neglect the services of the communities and District Assemblies, who were directly in the community.

Mr Nedjoh was of the view that the reform should be subjected to a well-planned and inclusive engagements of stakeholders in the sector, considering lessons learnt from the past and improve upon the existing situation.

He advised government to tread cautiously and do due diligence on the idea, in the interest of the rural population and the economy, since the new direction of CWSA lack technical, social and commercial soundness.

The Executive Director expressed concern about the inability of authorities to engage stakeholders since they were informed that a bill on the transformation is before cabinet for subsequent referral to Parliament.

Mr Nedjoh said the reform risk introducing nepotism into the recruitment of operational staff of the community water systems, instead of giving the opportunity to inhabitants from the community

He said ‘‘Communities will lose control over their water systems and become vulnerable; cost of repairs and replacements are likely to be bloated and the price of water for our rural compatriots may go up’’

Also the Coalition believed that the reform when implemented, would hinder the private sector from participating in the management of rural water services, even though they may represent a more efficient alternative.

He called on government to reflect on these concerns before implementing the new reforms.

