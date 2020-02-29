news, story, article

By Regina Benneh/Jerry Azanduna/ Christopher Tetteh GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 29, GNA – The Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of Sunyani has stated that death is a transition to eternity for accountability of humanity’s stewardship before God Almighty.

Bishop Gyamfi made the statement in a sermon as the main celebrant of a burial church service for the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II, ‘Sunyanimanhemaa’ (Paramount Queen) of Sunyani.

Nana Puduo II has been laid in state since late-night of Tuesday, February 25th at the “Boahen Korkor Fie’, the Sunyani New Palace at Asufufu on the Sunyani-Atronie road.

She died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Sunyani Regional Hospital of an undisclosed illness.

Bishop Gyamfi said death was a necessary and unavoidable end for humankind but there was an accountability for everyone after death.

He implied the late Nana Puduo II was now giving account of her stewardship on earth, saying, that everybody would do same before the creator of heaven and earth.

High profile personalities and representatives of political parties which included Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency and Mrs. Lordina Mahama, wife of former President John Dramani Mahama were at the service to pay their last respect to the late ‘Omanhemaa’.

Other dignitaries were Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and Mr. Kwame Baffoe (aka Abronye DC), the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party and some Municipal/District Chief Executives in the Bono Region.

The rest were foreigners and senior members of the clergy from different Christian denominations.





Tributes including that of the late paramount queen’s family members were also read.

The service had to be halted for some minutes when ex-President Jerry John Rawlings arrived at the funeral grounds.

The huge crowd of mourners became uncontrollable as many among them, especially the young and old who might not have seen the former President before were rushing to catch glimpse of him.

The protocol sub-committee of the Funeral Planning Committee was proactive to call for a musical interlude to ensure orderliness for the service to continue.

Under the circumstance, the ex-President and his aides were ushered in to occupy their seats without the usual formality of greetings, particularly the chief mourner when a personality of the former President’s calibre attended such a funeral.

Known in private life as Helena Yeboaa, Nana Puduo was enstooled queen of Sunyani at an early age of 17 on November 6, 1972 to succeed her grandmother, Nana Afua Yeboaa (aka Afua Fofie), former queen of Sunyani.

GNA