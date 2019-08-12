news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Amedorme (V/R), Aug. 12, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Louis Agamah, South Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), has expressed concern about the theft of materials meant for school infrastructure projects by deviant members of some communities.

Appealing to elders and school managements for vigilance against the practice, he warned that all efforts would be made to apprehend the suspects.

Mr Agamah said this while commissioning a three-unit school block worth GHC 194.652 by the Assembly for the D/A Basic School at Amedorme, a fishing village in the area.

He expressed joy that the project, inherited from the previous government, has been completed, changing the deplorable outlook of the school and its apparent poor effects on the teachers, pupils and the community.

Mr Agamah said government is on course to provide school infrastructure and logistics to needy schools across the country adding that all inherited school projects were receiving attention by the Assembly.

He said quality teaching and learning to enhance the education standards remains the priority of government.

He said the ongoing expansion of the School Feeding Programme to cater for more pupils, was to activate more enrolment at the basic level.

Mr Agamah appealed to parents and the communities not to shirk their responsibilities and urged the pupils to attend to their academic affairs with seriousness.

Mr Kwabla Woyome, Member of Parliament for the area, thanked the Assembly for finishing the project, adding that he channeled more than 80 percent of his Common Fund into educational issues in the area in view of the sector's importance to development.

Mr Saviour Agbeko Lawoe, Assembly Member for the area, appealed for extra blocks to cater for all the classes.

Mr Amu Sampson Mensah, the Head Teacher, said the school, started in 1962, and currently with 178 pupils, it continues to face various challenges, including poor infrastructure, lack of text books and other logistics, furniture and staff.

GNA