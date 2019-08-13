news, story, article

By Gideon Assinu, GNA



Atortorkope-Ada (GAR), Aug. 13, GNA - The Ada East District Chief Executive, Miss Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, has cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern District and Divisional Police Command at Atortorkope in Ada.

Miss Pobee the said the construction of the ultra-modern complex for both the district and divisional commands of the Ghana Police Service at the Ada East, would bring great relief for both the police personnel and the service.

She said considering the recent increase of armed robbery and theft cases among others at Ada, the number of police personnel within her districts should be increased for the maintaining of law and order.

The Divisional Chief of Kudjragbe clan Nene Agidi Ahaviatser IV and his stool fathers, poured libation and said traditional prayers asking ancestral blessings upon the project, which would bring safety for their people.

GNA