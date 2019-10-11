news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Gwollu (U/W), Oct. 11, GNA – Mr Mohammed Zakaria Bakor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), has called on residents of Gwollu to cooperate with the Assembly as new roads are inaugurated in the town.

He said the opening of these new roads would give a facelift to Gwollu, the district capital.

Mr Bakor, who made the call during the third ordinary meeting of the Assembly, appealed for tolerance saying development came with sacrifices which must be endured by all.

He said in 2016, the district qualified in the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) and was allocated an amount of GH¢834,611.00 for the award of projects.

Mr Bakor said the Assembly has committed this fund to the opening of new roads at Gwollu and the Nimoro community, construction of 3-Unit classroom block at Dajan, procurement of 400 dual desks for some schools and procurement of hospital equipment.

The DCE said the Assembly has qualified again in the 2017 and 2018 assessment by scoring 98 per cent and 99 per cent respectively, adding that it meant that more funding would be made available to the district for development.

Mr Bakor said the Gbal to Kunni feeder road; Kunkorgu and Wasai dugouts; Sorbelle plantation and Bullu nursery were projects covered by the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP).

He said the project was aimed at supporting the livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable people in society in order to strengthen their safety net systems.

On electricity, the DCE said, work was ongoing to extend electricity to the five remaining communities, namely; Gbele, Paana, Kunni, Sangbaka and Bagbino in order to achieve complete electricity coverage for the district.

Mr Bakor said government’s flagship programmes for the agriculture sector including the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), the Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ), the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), and the Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) Project are making huge impact on the lives of people in the district.

On PERD, he said, for the past two years about 100,000 cashew seedlings have been distributed to 2,500 farmers in the 2018 and 2019 farming season and appealed to beneficiary farmers and the Agriculture Extension Agents to take good care of the seedlings to ensure high growth rate.

The DCE said a total of 400 sheep and 360 cockerels were distributed to about 76 farmers under the RFJ programme.

GNA