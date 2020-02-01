news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Dawhenya (GAR), Feb 01. GNA - Residents of Savanna, a community in Dawehnya in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region, are worried over poor local drain management which can cause an epidemic soon.

According to the residents, liquid waste that finds its way into the drains bring with it pungent odour, flies and algae.

Some of the residents including the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Sammuel Nartey George, had fingered Devtraco Limited, a real estate entity, for diverting waste water including human excreta through the drains hence the stench in the area.

A food vender who gave her name as Madam Perpetual told the GNA that she had lost all her customers due to the stench emanating from the drains.

Mr James Bonfor, Director in charge of infrastructure at Devtraco Limited, told the GNA that the allegations against Devtraco were false saying that every household within the Devtraco court had its own septic tank which received faecal matter.

According to him, liquid waste from Devtraco was treated before discharge.

