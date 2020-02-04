news, story, article

Abeadze Dominase (C/R), Feb. 4, GNA - The Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area, Dasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, has launched a tree planting project to mark his 60th birthday.

The initiative was borne out of the chief’s strong passion to contribute towards mitigating global warming and to see every community under his paramountcy plant over 200 trees annually.

The traditional ruler, consequently, directed his sub-chiefs and communities to take up the project and have a nursery for tree planting, which, he said, would be a legacy for the chiefs.

The people of Abeadze State would be the ultimate beneficiaries should the project be taken seriously and properly undertaken, he said.

Dasabre Ewusi enumerated benefits of the project to include better and improved environment while attracting royalties from the Government for development.

He noted that tree planting was one of the most engaging and environmentally friendly activities that people could take part in to better the world.

Hundreds of people from far and near on Sunday joined Dasebre Ewusi as he celebrated his 60th birthday at Abeadze Dominase.

The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan; Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Mr Ekow Quansah Hayford; former Central Regional Minister, Mr Aquinas Tawiah Qunansah and Dr Ato Duncan, President of COA were among several notable personalities who joined the celebration.

Mr Duncan, who cut the sod for commencement of the project, commended Dasebre for the initiative and pledged to support it.

