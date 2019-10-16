news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R), Oct. 16, GNA - The Dambai Market in the Oti Region is gradually getting engulfed in filth as refuse sprawl everywhere.

Piles of rubbish are seen at almost every corner of the biggest and busiest market situated in the heart of the Oti Regional Capital.

The situation is likely to lead to an outbreak of sanitation related diseases with the onset of the rains.

One is forced to cover the nose as he or she walks through the market due to the unbearable stench emanating from the heaps of refuse.

Some lanes are covered with weeds serving as home for reptiles and mice, which are gradually taking over the area as they struggle with traders on market days.

A few sheds, such as D-F, have been turned into kitchen for some unidentified persons, denying traders the right to use for business.

Officials are unwilling to comment on the issue but the Deputy Krachi East Municipal Director of Zoomlion, Mr Kwabena Waja Stephen, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that efforts were being made to "clear the filth."

Traders who spoke to the GNA bemoaned the situation, saying it was seriously affecting trading activities.

GNA