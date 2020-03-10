news, story, article

Hamile (UW/R), March 10, GNA – The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Hamile Border has reiterated its commitment of curbing the smuggling of goods through unapproved routes around Hamile, a community in the Lambussie District of the Upper West Region.



Mr Jonathan D. Anaman, the Head of the Customs Division of the GRA, said his outfit would help block revenue leakages, since some vehicles conveying goods from Burkina-Faso illegally enter the country, to escape paying duties and penalties on their goods by using some unapproved routes in Fielemuo, a community near Hamile boarder check point.

Mr Anaman told the GNA in an interview at Hamile following agitations by some business operators after a crunch meeting between security personnel and other stakeholders, on the closure of some unapproved routes between Hamile and Burkina-Faso.

The meeting was attended by the Lambussie District Chief Executive, the Hamile Traditional Council, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Immigration Service among others.

The business operators said the closure of the routes was negatively affecting their business activities.

They claimed that the routes were already existing in the area for a very long time and could not fathom why those routes should be closed by the security operatives at the Hamile Border.

Mr Anaman, reacting to the agitations, said he would not compromise with operational standards at the Hamile Border and allow those unapproved routes to operate.

He indicated that though those routes had been closed to goods-carrying vehicles, only motorbikes and tricycles would be allowed to use the routes in accordance with the law.

