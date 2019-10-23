news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA – The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bunkpurugu Township and its environs in the North East Region from 2000 hours to 0600 hours with effect from Tuesday, October 22, 2019.



A statement issued by the Ministry said the renewal of the curfew was by an Executive Instrument.

It said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons was still in force and that any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the public to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

GNA