Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – The Ministry of the Interior by Executive Instrument has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bimbilla Township and its environs in the Northern Region from 2200 hours to 0400 hours with effect from Friday, September 20, 2019.



A statement issued by the Ministry and made available to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons was still in force and that any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

It urged the citizenry to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

GNA